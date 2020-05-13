Herman Mashaba gunning for top Gauteng metros in 2021 local elections

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will officially launch his political party in August and will be gunning for the three metros in Gauteng.

Mashaba also has his sights on his former position as the first citizen of Johannesburg.

He revealed this during a press conference on Wednesday where he was giving a report back about the work done by his NGO The People’s Dialogue.

Mashaba revealed that at the moment his party was looking at contesting only municipalities that it had a chance of running.

So far, he said, these were Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Johannesburg.

He said, unlike other smaller parties that had failed in the past, his party would not be looking to contest all municipal councils in the 2021 local government elections.

“This is a mistake that many new political parties make, they have contested all 278 municipalities with only months to prepare, with the unambiguous outcome of gaining a councillor here and there.

“This is why they have failed. Our political party will identify municipalities that are strategic in nature and where we will win. We will govern in these municipalities and we will demonstrate value by improving the lives of the people who live in those municipalities,” said Mashaba.