Politics

Break-in at KwaZulu-Natal premier's official residence

21 May 2020 - 11:16 By NIVASHNI NAIR
A break-in occurred at KZN premier Sihle Zikalala's official residence. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

There has been a break-in at KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala's official residence in Parkside, Pietermaritzburg.

Zikalala on Thursday confirmed the break-in but did not provide details on when the incident occurred.

“Crime has gone down a bit but as long as you still have incidents even if they are a few, they still affect individuals therefore you need to take action at all times. With regards to Parkside, the premier's official residence, it's true that there was a break-in and the police I think are continuing with the investigation,” he said.

In 2019, the Parkside residence was the venue of Zikalala's inauguration, which was downsized to save costs instead of being the usual grand affair at the Royal Show Grounds.

