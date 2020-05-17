Liquor ban cedes control of the alcohol market to the criminal underworld

Claims that it reduces deaths and hospital emergencies are flawed

Benjamin Franklin coined the phrase "nothing is certain in life except death and taxes". There is another certainty: the legal prohibition of alcohol is not sustainable and does not work.



It results in resistance, defiance, bootlegging and illicit breweries and distilleries of potentially adulterated beverages of unknown and unregulated potency...