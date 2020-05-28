Soldiers involved in Collins Khosa death not cleared: Mapisa-Nqakula

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says members of the army allegedly involved in the death of Collins Khosa have not been cleared.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Mapisa-Nqakula said the matter was not closed. This is despite a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) report that seemingly cleared the four soldiers who were involved in the altercation with Khosa.

Findings of the report became public when they were attached to an affidavit to the North Gauteng High Court by the SANDF to update the court of the steps taken to adhere to its orders.

This was after the court ruled in favour of the Khosa family over the incident, which allegedly led to the man's death.