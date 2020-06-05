Law on party funding 'a good step' but must be improved: My Vote Counts

The 2018 judgment required parliament to amend the PAIA and to take any other measures it deemed appropriate to provide for information on the funding of political parties.

On Friday, My Vote Counts said it noted there was no commencement date yet for the PAIA Amendment Act.

The organisation said when the act is in effect, it will compel political parties and independent candidates to create and maintain records of all private donations received of more than R100,000 for a period of five years and release this information publicly on a quarterly basis.

“This is undoubtedly an important step towards greater transparency in the funding of our politics and will also be an important mechanism to deter corruption. However, the manner in which the PAIA Amendment Act was drafted, limits recordal and accessibility to the confines of a connected, but separate piece of legislation, the Political Party Funding Act (PPFA).”

My Vote Counts said in its submissions on the then amendment bill in 2019, it motivated for the R100,000 threshold to be lowered because "it is still a very substantial amount, out of reach of the vast majority of people, and smaller sums can still buy influence".

“We also noted that multiple donations of each less than R100,000, but cumulatively in excess of R100,000 could be made by the same person or company in a financial year, but these donations would not have to be disclosed, which allows secrecy to be maintained and undermines the purpose of the legislation,” the organisation said.