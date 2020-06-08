Politics

Herman Mashaba opens criminal case over 'leaked' public protector report

08 June 2020 - 19:50 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Herman Mashaba has opened a criminal case over the leaking of an "illegal" draft public protector report into allegations against him when he was Johannesburg mayor.
Herman Mashaba has opened a criminal case over the leaking of an "illegal" draft public protector report into allegations against him when he was Johannesburg mayor.
Image: Sunday Times

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has opened a criminal case over the "illegal" leaking of the public protector's draft report into allegations against him.

Mashaba, leader of the People's Dialogue, said he had opened the case at the Sandton police station on Monday over the leaking of the the report, which concerns allegations levelled against him during his tenure as mayor.

"I was joined by the former chief of police in the City of Johannesburg, Mr David Tembe, who has been equally impugned by this leak. The leak was sent to no fewer than six Sunday newspapers," said Mashaba in a statement.

Mashaba and public protector to lay charges over leaking of draft report

The People's Dialogue founder Herman Mashaba plans to open a criminal case over the alleged leak of the public protector’s draft report into ...
Politics
9 hours ago

"A leak of this nature is deliberate, coordinated and political in nature. Section 11 of the Public Protector Act makes it a criminal offence, punishable by a fine of R40,000 or 12 months' imprisonment."

In an affidavit, Mashaba said the report was leaked before he could respond to the allegations against him.

"I am still currently finalising our submission to demonstrate the serious errors in law and fact contained in the draft report. It would not be a difficult process to investigate who is responsible for the leak of this draft report," said Mashaba.

He said only he, Tembe, the City of Johannesburg and the public protector had possession of the draft report.

"Until the person responsible for the leak is found, I am going to hold the public protector’s office and our criminal justice system to account."

READ MORE:

Mashaba consults lawyers after public protector draft report allegedly leaked

The People's Dialogue founder Herman Mashaba is consulting his lawyers after a draft report by the public protector on a probe into allegations ...
Politics
2 days ago

Herman Mashaba challenges rationality of liquor sale schedules

Herman Mashaba has questioned the rationality behind liquor store time schedules under lockdown level 3.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Herman Mashaba opens criminal case over 'leaked' public protector report Politics
  2. Malema takes aim at Ramaphosa at #BLM protest: 'He sold out' Politics
  3. Joburg mayor self-isolates after staff member tests positive for Covid-19 Politics
  4. SA to pay R239m for Cuban doctors, Zweli Mkhize tells parliament Politics
  5. eThekwini DA leader wants budget overturned as she was 'muted' in virtual debate Politics

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X