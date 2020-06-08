Herman Mashaba opens criminal case over 'leaked' public protector report

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has opened a criminal case over the "illegal" leaking of the public protector's draft report into allegations against him.

Mashaba, leader of the People's Dialogue, said he had opened the case at the Sandton police station on Monday over the leaking of the the report, which concerns allegations levelled against him during his tenure as mayor.

"I was joined by the former chief of police in the City of Johannesburg, Mr David Tembe, who has been equally impugned by this leak. The leak was sent to no fewer than six Sunday newspapers," said Mashaba in a statement.