Combating gender-based violence is first task of new Gauteng social development MEC

Gauteng premier David Makhura has appointed Dr Thembi Mokgethi as MEC for social development in the province.

The appointment follows the death of Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe in late last year. Since her passing, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has been acting in the position.

“The former Gauteng MEC for social development, Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe, passed on in November 2019. Her untimely passing inflicted incalculable pain in the hearts of millions of people in our province - women, people with disabilities, older persons and children - who she served with utmost dedication and distinction,” Makhura said in a statement.

“In November 2019, I appointed education MEC Panyaza Lesufi as acting MEC for social development. I would like to convey my gratitude to MEC Lesufi for a sterling job done in steering the department of social development through a challenging time of responding to Covid-19 during the past three months.

"Today I am very pleased to announce I have decided to appoint Dr Nomathemba “Thembi” Emily Mokgethi as the new MEC for social development. Dr Mokgethi is a seasoned public official with extensive experience in government.”

Mokgethi holds an MA in nursing science and a Doctorate in literature and philosophy from the University of South Africa).

The new MEC has been serving in the Gauteng legislature as an MPL and chairperson of cooperative governance and traditional affairs and human settlement. She also serves on the Scopa and standing committee of chair of chairs.

“One of the new MEC’s urgent tasks will be to lead the battle against gender-based violence. We must end gender-based violence and the killing of children now. I am confident Dr Mokgethi will bring a great deal of energy and experience to Team Gauteng, and will ensure the department of social development becomes an agent for social transformation and sustainable development," Makhura said.