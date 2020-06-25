Parliament is still in charge, not Covid-19 command council: Mabuza

The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) has not stripped parliament of its powers to hold ministers managing the Covid-19 crisis accountable.

This is according to Deputy President David Mabuza, who on Thursday appeared in parliament for a question-and-answer session.

He was responding to DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone, who had asked what contributions the deputy president had made to the council and his role in ensuring that ministers attend to parliamentary business with urgency.

“The decisions arrived at are collective decisions of the executive and not personal viewpoints. The establishment of the NCCC has not in any shape or form usurped the powers, responsibilities and functions of any of the three arms of state, including parliament, in its responsibility of exercising oversight over the executive, as well as facilitating public participation in the legislative process,” said Mabuza.