Lockdown benefits are now maxed out, says David Mabuza

The country has derived maximum benefit from the national lockdown and it is now up to citizens to take the correct steps to curb the spread of Covid-19.

This is what Deputy President David Mabuza told MPs in the National Assembly on Thursday during an oral question-and-answer session.

Mabuza also dismissed suggestions by DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone that co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was a de facto prime minister, given the powers vested in her during the lockdown in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

In terms of the act, Dlamini-Zuma is responsible for the final drafting and approval of all national lockdown regulations. The DA has since challenged the legislation in the Constitutional Court, arguing it made her too powerful.

Mabuza said the lockdown regulations stemmed from collective decisions of the cabinet following discussions at its sub-structure, the national coronavirus command council.