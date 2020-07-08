Dlamini-Zuma and ANC's RET faction exploiting 'weak' Ramaphosa, says John Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen says President Cyril Ramaphosa has been nothing but a spectator in the country's fight against Covid-19.

In a speech on Wednesday, Steenhuisen said the country has not seen real leadership from Ramaphosa since he announced the lockdown, more than 100 days ago.

“We are yet to see leadership from the one man who matters. Throughout all of this – as the rogue ministers of the national command council compounded our problems with petty regulations, as our hospitals filled up and our economy imploded – President Ramaphosa has been little more than a spectator.

“We needed someone to step up and take charge - but what we got was a president obsessed with dialogues, reaching out and building consensus,” said Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa's inaction had been the story of his presidency.

The DA leader said because of Ramaphosa's approach to the Covid-19 crisis, the country was now facing a political crisis.

“Because while our president has been watching it all unfold from the sidelines, others have been very busy. Most notably, Cogta [Co-operative governance & traditional affairs] minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

“Since the declaration of the state of disaster, the unchecked power handed to the Cogta minister has made her our de facto president. And she has wasted no time digging herself in,” said Steenhuisen.