Court date still not set for Eastern Cape officials arrested in 2018: Lamola
Cases of corruption against officials and a businessman involved in multimillion-rand tenders in the Alfred Nzo municipality, in the Eastern Cape, are yet to reach finality almost three years after the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) started its probe.
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola made the revelation in a written reply to a parliamentary question by EFF MP Noluvuyo Tafeni.
Tafeni had asked Lamola to outline legal steps taken following the proclamation signed by then president Jacob Zuma. The investigation focused on water supply tenders at the municipality.
“The SIU concluded all investigations and submitted a report to the honourable president. Criminal matters were referred to the National Prosecuting Authority. Evidence obtained by the SIU resulted in the Hawks arresting eight municipal officials and one private individual,” said Lamola.
He said the SIU further recommended that the municipality cancel a contract of R2.5m.
“Evidence relating to misconduct against the acting municipal manager, head of supply chain management and chief financial officer was referred to the honourable mayor of Alfred Nzo district municipality. The said officials resigned and no further action could be taken,” he said.
In 2018 the Hawks arrested Luyolo Fokazi, Zuko Mani, Thembisa Manciya, Mawethu Mtengwana, Sifiso Ntanga, Nkosinathi Gule, Xolani Masiza and Miranda Matutuba.
Fokazi is former CFO and Mani is former supply chain manager at the municipality.
Lamola said the Hawks in the Eastern Cape were doing further investigations into the matter.
“Evidence relating to an undue benefit by the service provider amounting to R60.7m was referred for purposes of civil litigation. Combined summonses were issued by the Special Tribunal. Pleadings not yet closed and a court date yet to be determined,” he said.
The minister said investigations, in respect of the other leg of the case, will be finalised in the next two months or so, after which the prosecutor will start to draft a charge sheet so that the case can be placed on the court roll.