Court date still not set for Eastern Cape officials arrested in 2018: Lamola

Cases of corruption against officials and a businessman involved in multimillion-rand tenders in the Alfred Nzo municipality, in the Eastern Cape, are yet to reach finality almost three years after the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) started its probe.

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola made the revelation in a written reply to a parliamentary question by EFF MP Noluvuyo Tafeni.

Tafeni had asked Lamola to outline legal steps taken following the proclamation signed by then president Jacob Zuma. The investigation focused on water supply tenders at the municipality.

“The SIU concluded all investigations and submitted a report to the honourable president. Criminal matters were referred to the National Prosecuting Authority. Evidence obtained by the SIU resulted in the Hawks arresting eight municipal officials and one private individual,” said Lamola.