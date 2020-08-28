Zandile Gumede’s legislature post was not a promotion: ANC

“There is an understanding in society that needs to be corrected which suggests that the role of being an MPL or MP is much more complex than being in council. That narrative reduces local government to just being a dumping zone.

“While the reality is, it is more complex to run the local government sphere of government than the provincial one. In local government you don't have a clear, discernible distinction between the executive and lawmakers, the system there is more complex,” Ntuli said.

The ANC removed Gumede and her executive committee from what was the only major metro governed by the ANC in the country at the time.