'Members must freely endorse a candidate of their choice': DA KZN leader

DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango has come out in support of Mbali Ntuli, who is contesting the party's top position along with interim leader John Steenhuisen.

Mncwango says it is vital for members of the DA to openly back a candidate of their choice without fear of being targeted. He says members in the province who support Steenhuisen are free to exercise their democratic rights.

“I support Ntuli but if others support Steenhuisen, they must not be threatened and they must not vote under threat. As a leader, it is my responsibility to ensure that individuals make choices without fear,” he said.

He said he was backing Ntuli because the party needed someone with vision.

“I don't see contestation as 'candidate A vs candidate B' - that is not what it is. I support Ntuli because I believe we're at that stage as the party where we need someone who understands where we are, and where we need to go,” said Mncwango.