'They deserve every voetsek hurled their way': SA reacts to ANC jet to Zimbabwe controversy

The ANC's latest controversy, involving its delegation taking a taxpayer-funded junket in an SA Air Force jet to Harare and 'ignoring level 2 lockdown regulations', has been met with mixed reactions.

The ANC has been accused of abusing state resources after its delegation landed in Zimbabwe last week on flight funded by taxpayers for a meeting with Zanu-PF.

The delegation led by party secretary-general Ace Magashule met officials from the governing Zanu-PF after allegations of human rights violations during the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

TimesLIVE reported the delegation was given a lift by defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who had permission to travel to Zimbabwe to meet her counterpart to discuss defence-related matters in the region after a recent Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave Mapisa-Nqakula 48 hours to compile a report about the incident.

In a statement issued by the presidency, Ramaphosa said the incident put both the ANC and the government in the spotlight.

“In the interest of good governance and the prudent and ethical use of state assets, the president has directed the minister to provide a report within 48 hours that will set out the circumstances around the flight and the passenger list.”

The president acknowledged the outrage over the incident, saying it is an “indication of the nation’s vigilance against allegations of improper deployment of public resources”.