Corruption-accused eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza back at work

Corruption accused eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza is back at work despite a preliminary investigation finding overwhelming evidence against him, including elements of maladministration, financial misconduct and corruption.

Nzuza was suspended by the full eThekwini council six months ago for three months in relation to the appointment of Morar Incorporated to render professional services to the municipality.

Though the law only allows for a suspension of three months, Nzuza negotiated a further three months' leave with mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and this leave was endorsed by council.

However, this week his extension period ended and he reported for duty on Monday, as the investigation against him is yet to be completed. The interim report, which TimesLIVE has seen, probed 10 allegations of impropriety.

“That preliminary findings have revealed that eight of the allegations have substance in that there have been breaches of the VAT Act by Morar, thus a breach of the Local Government Municipal Finance Management Act by the accounting officer (Nzuza). There is overwhelming evidence against the city manager that there has been an element of maladministration and/or financial misconduct/corruption,” the report stated.