'Who is making decisions?': Experts weigh in on Clicks saga

The publication of a racially offensive advert on the Clicks website by Unilever hair brand TRESemmé was an indication of a lack of transformation, power and diversity, experts weighed in on Wednesday.

The sentiments were expressed during a webinar hosted by the University of Pretoria on on how advertisements can be marketed by being inclusive, and the impact negative ads have on business survival, employee morale, job security, happiness and motivation.

Panelists described the ad as insensitive and racist. They argued that companies needed to be aware of diversity in the communities they operated in.

Reflecting on the Clicks saga, Dr Olebogeng Selebi, a lecturer in the department of business management, said the advertisement was very offensive and tone deaf.

She added, however, that it gave an indication of deeper issues which the society had to grapple with.

“I don’t think it is a white/black problem, but rather something engraved in all of us,” she said.