Provincial government red-faced after key strategy exposed as 'plagiarised'

A key strategy document — approved by the Eastern Cape provincial government — has, embarrassingly, been withdrawn after it was found to be a “carbon copy” of a foreign policy document drafted five years ago.

The provincial government said in a statement that steps had been put in place to “avoid a repeat of this embarrassing situation”.

It added that disciplinary steps would be taken against those involved in drafting the ICT strategy because “plagiarism is an act of misconduct, dishonesty and in this case, it has brought the provincial government into disrepute”.

The “Provincial Digital Transformation Framework and Strategy Plan 2020 — 2025” bears a striking resemblance to a document drawn up by the former Irish Labour Party politician Brendan Howlin.

The local strategy document was signed by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.

“The approval of the Eastern Cape provincial government’s ICT strategy by the executive council has been withdrawn following confirmation that parts of the strategy document from the foreword to other sections of the document were plagiarised,” Mabuyane’s spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said in a statement.