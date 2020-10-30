Politics

Herman Mashaba's ActionSA strikes a chord with students — but party still waiting for registration

30 October 2020 - 16:20
A student affiliated to Herman Mashaba's ActionSA has won a seat in the SRC elections of the University of Pretoria ahead of the party's first participation in the general elections.
A student affiliated to Herman Mashaba's ActionSA has won a seat in the SRC elections of the University of Pretoria ahead of the party's first participation in the general elections.
Image: Supplied

The newly formed political party of former DA leader in Gauteng Herman Mashaba is gaining ground at tertiary institutions — even though its candidates contesting SRC elections have had to stand as independents as the party is still awaiting registration with the IEC.

ActionSA on Thursday said one of its junior members now held a position in the University of Pretoria SRC after elections.

“Nothando Ngubane won a seat on the SRC, while Nokuthula Mahlalela was elected as the chairperson of the faculty house of education,” said party spokesperson Lerato M-Ngobeni.

“Despite ActionSA’s registration still pending with the IEC, both students contested the SRC elections as independent candidates but draped in ActionSA identity. Nothando’s campaign amassed more votes than the ANC, EFF or DA student candidates,” the party added.

Nothando Ngubane won a seat on the SRC at Tuks, while Nokuthula Mahlalela was elected as chairperson of the faculty house of education.
Nothando Ngubane won a seat on the SRC at Tuks, while Nokuthula Mahlalela was elected as chairperson of the faculty house of education.
Image: Supplied / ActionSA

Ngubane’s achievement was hailed as a step towards the party making political ground in the next elections.

“ActionSA is committed to becoming the political home of preference for young people in SA, who are often left behind by our political system. These young students’ victories are a step towards this objective,” the party said.

The time for talk is over, the era of action has begun

The launch of our new party, ActionSA, could not have taken place at a more necessary time in our country.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Earlier this month, Mashaba announced the appointment of former DA Gauteng leader John Moodey as the party's provincial chair. He also announced former ANC MPs Vytjie Mentor and Dr Makhosi Khoza as party leaders in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal respectively.

He said the interim senate will challenge the government's response to socio-economic issues, including gender-based violence and corruption, but his response to immigration is what garnered a reaction from his supporters.

“ActionSA has noted the proliferation of xenophobic movements in SA, and we have resolved to be leaders and not followers in the struggle for immigration control in SA. The enemy is not foreigners. The enemy is our government and it is our government that deserves our hostility,” the party said in a statement.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mashaba disheartened by derelict factories, including where he started Black Like Me

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says an industrial revolution is needed to get South Africans back to work.
Politics
1 day ago

From education to crime & fixing the police — 4 ways Herman Mashaba wants to revive the economy

Action SA president Herman Mashaba addressed major issues he believes need to change for the recovery of the country's economy after the Covid-19 ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

IEC rejects Herman Mashaba's bid to register his new party Action SA

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba's new party has been dealt a blow after the Electoral Commission rejected its application for registration.
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Well, well, well, some of tender tycoon Sodi’s assets can’t be found Politics

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
X