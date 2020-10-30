Herman Mashaba's ActionSA strikes a chord with students — but party still waiting for registration

The newly formed political party of former DA leader in Gauteng Herman Mashaba is gaining ground at tertiary institutions — even though its candidates contesting SRC elections have had to stand as independents as the party is still awaiting registration with the IEC.

ActionSA on Thursday said one of its junior members now held a position in the University of Pretoria SRC after elections.

“Nothando Ngubane won a seat on the SRC, while Nokuthula Mahlalela was elected as the chairperson of the faculty house of education,” said party spokesperson Lerato M-Ngobeni.

“Despite ActionSA’s registration still pending with the IEC, both students contested the SRC elections as independent candidates but draped in ActionSA identity. Nothando’s campaign amassed more votes than the ANC, EFF or DA student candidates,” the party added.