IN QUOTES | Muzi Sikhakhane says state capture inquiry was established to 'sink' Zuma

Zuma feels uncomfortable

“I am not suggesting you've prejudged this matter in any way. I am saying to you in your comments in his absence, I want you to walk with me and look at whether a reasonable person, accused as he is, would be unreasonable to feel the forum seeks to punish him, lynch him, to agree with people who have come here to lynch him.”

Report must help SA

“This report must be able to assist our nation in future against possibilities of plunder, not by one side, by everybody. No one, when we make policy in future, must be able to do whatever you will find has been done.”

How does the inquiry treat its witnesses?

“We are not just judged against how we treat people we like. Justice is how you treat those at the bottom of your pecking order. How do you treat people you despise? How do you treat a man you have already assumed messed up your country? Do you treat him humanely when you have brought him into a process?”

TimesLIVE