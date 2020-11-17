'The continuing persecution of Zuma has gone too far': Carl Niehaus

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus has called for an end to the "persecution" of former president Jacob Zuma.

This comes after Zuma appeared at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday to request that deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo recuse himself.

Niehaus said the persecution has gone too far, and was “enough”.

“This must end! The continuing persecution of Zuma has gone far too far. Enough is enough!” he said.