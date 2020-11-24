WATCH | 'Eish, Ginger': Julius Malema pokes fun at Lindiwe Zulu's 'filicide' moemish

EFF leader Julius Malema has poked fun at social development minister Lindiwe Zulu, after an embarrassing moment during a live interview.

On Monday, during an interview on Newzroom Afrika, Zulu revealed that she had just “learnt a new word” — filicide — and she talked viewers through what she thought the word meant.

The interview took place just days before the launch of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, where she urged South Africans to take a stand against women abuse.

“Today I learnt a new word, it’s ‘filicide’. It’s the killing of women and girls. It’s got a name. I didn’t know it had a name,” said Zulu.

Watch full video below (skip to 01:07 to hear the gaffe):