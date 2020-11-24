Politics

WATCH | 'Eish, Ginger': Julius Malema pokes fun at Lindiwe Zulu's 'filicide' moemish

24 November 2020 - 13:20
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu.
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu.
Image: Linda Mthombeni

EFF leader Julius Malema has poked fun at social development minister Lindiwe Zulu, after an embarrassing moment during a live interview.

On Monday, during an interview on Newzroom Afrika, Zulu revealed that she had just “learnt a new word” — filicide — and she talked viewers through what she thought the word meant.

The interview took place just days before the launch of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, where she urged South Africans to take a stand against women abuse.

“Today I learnt a new word, it’s ‘filicide’. It’s the killing of women and girls. It’s got a name. I didn’t know it had a name,” said Zulu.

Watch full video below (skip to 01:07 to hear the gaffe):

What is filicide and what does it actually mean?

The term does not mean what Zulu said it does. Filicide is the act of killing one’s son or daughter. It is a specific term referring to parents who murder their children under the age of 18 years.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), filicide can be committed by both men and women, however far less literature exists on paternal filicide than maternal filicide.

It is not clear whether Zulu was thinking of the term femicide, which means the killing of a woman or girl, in particular by a man and on account of her gender.

However, Zulu's confidence to share the word quickly became a joke on social media.

Among those poking fun at the minister was EFF leader Julius Malema, who simply wrote: “Eish, Ginger.”

READ MORE:

Lindiwe Zulu calls on SA to challenge inequality, patriarchy to fight GBV

Minister Lindiwe Zulu says the government is doing more to help victims of GBV.
Politics
1 week ago

Minister Lindiwe Zulu promises outstanding Covid relief grants will be paid on time

Zulu urged those dependent on the income not to panic and that outstanding payments will be made.
News
1 month ago

We are a long way from realising a world free of discrimination against women - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says eradicating gender-based violence is not only a moral and human rights imperative, but it is key to SA realising its ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zondo blows his JZ top, hauls out his biggest guns to force Zuma back Politics
  2. ANC 'at risk of losing power': documents spell out uncertain future for ruling ... Politics
  3. Mkokeli refuses to dance to Gordhan’s tune as whistle-blower saga unravels Politics
  4. Irked defence minister turns tables on 'Jetgate' MPs who also got 'free rides' Politics
  5. Zuma could face big stick for flouncing out of Zondo probe Politics

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X