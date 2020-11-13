Lindiwe Zulu calls on SA to challenge inequality, patriarchy to fight GBV

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has urged South Africans to take a stand against abuse as the country gears up for 16 Days of Activism.

Zulu called on communities to challenge societal constructs like patriarchy and gender inequality as these contribute to gender-based violence (GBV).

“As a society, we must address the inequalities based on gender, race and sexual orientation, address harmful religious and cultural beliefs and practices and introduce empowering economic and social policies,” said the minister.

The minister was speaking this week at the conclusion of the 10-day walk against GBV. The walk started in Heidelberg, Gauteng, and concluded at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.