Here's what the streets think of AfriForum & Solidarity laying criminal charges against Julius Malema
Lobby group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity's move to open a criminal case against EFF leader Julius Malema “for inciting violence” and threatening police has drawn mixed reaction on social media.
AfriForum and Solidarity announced the decision in a joint statement this week, claiming that more than 1,000 police officers had shared their concerns about Malema's statements.
“The civil rights organisation AfriForum and Solidarity trade union today laid criminal charges of defamation, conspiracy to incite violence and assault by means of threats at the Lyttelton police station against Julius Malema, leader of the EFF.
“More than 1,000 police officers have approached Solidarity to express their concern about threatening statements Malema recently made against members of the SA Police Service (SAPS)."
An extract from AfriForum's complaint includes Malema's remarks which he made on Sunday during a community meeting in Mohokare, Free State.
“If SA police want to fight they must declare it. We will treat them the same way we treated them in the '80s. We will not only fight them at the picket lines, we will go to their homes and fight them in their own houses with their own families,” Malema told supporters at the meeting.
He was responding to police using stun grenades and water cannons to disperse EFF supporters who went to protest at Brackenfell in Cape Town on Friday last week. The protest was against alleged racism, after it was reported a group of parents at Brackenfell High School held a private, unofficial matric ball which was only attended by white pupils.
The decision to lay charges against Malema sparked fierce debate on social media.
Those who sided with Malema accused AfriForum of attacking him, while others commended the organisation for seeking accountability.
Here are some of the reactions:
Did Afriforum open a case against those farmers who were firing guns in court ?— Chess Culture (@MightiJamie) November 25, 2020
Or is their litigation energy focused on the EFF?
Their agenda is so transparent and hypocritical. https://t.co/f0SO3Wyiqp
Jonathan...that's your opinion with all due respect. But when someone publicly says that they will come to fight the police and their families in their homes that to me my friend is an outright THREAT!! You are trying to be nice I believe.— SevenSeas (@CharmjontySeas) November 25, 2020
Haaaiboo Afriforum is always after julius malema quite clearly this fellow it's their nitemare period— Matshwenyego Moatshe (@moatshejeffrey6) November 25, 2020
Ernst baie dankie vir alles wat jy doen vir Suid Afrika en die mense wat daar bly. Dit kan nie maklik wees nie. Baie dankie.— Suzette Daneel (@DaneelSuzette) November 25, 2020
I don't agree with what Julius Malema has said but this Afriforum are not truly fighting for justice but rather target our black leaders at all cost,them and DA same thing! pic.twitter.com/awa4ZyydTS— Bro Joe (@lefa_maarman) November 25, 2020
Any charges laid against these barbarians?pic.twitter.com/2Am59INsOb— Thibos (@ThibosAfrika) November 25, 2020
Bheki Cele, Afriforum and Solidarity have teamed up against EFF Leader Julius Malema.— The_Villager (@The_commentor1) November 25, 2020
Black people must do the right thing and support Julius Malema .
How useless must our whole police minister be if Afriforum has to be the one to open a case against Julius?— Dr Dirk Donkerbal (@dirkdup69) November 25, 2020
AfriForum has lost so many Human Rights Complaints against the EFF because of absolutely one thing CONTEXT.— Lukhanyo Vangqa (@LukhanyoV) November 25, 2020
This will suffer the same fate https://t.co/b9uXtZHEwp
I am no lawyer,but as a trained exegete ,I can tell you that the "if" which introduces a conditional clause will make your case end it tears.The scenarios painted by Julius would only happen "if" the Police define themselves outside a democratic state.English ke Merry Christmas🤣 pic.twitter.com/QuFA9LiD25— #StandWithYolanda (@Rev_Mente) November 25, 2020
Afriforum is not fighting Malema only , They are fighting his voice , They are fighting his ideas @Julius_S_Malema— Ashley Serakalala (@ashseraka1) November 25, 2020