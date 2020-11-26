Politics

Here's what the streets think of AfriForum & Solidarity laying criminal charges against Julius Malema

26 November 2020 - 07:14
Julius Malema sparked debate with his comments.
Julius Malema sparked debate with his comments.
Image: Alaister Russell

Lobby group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity's move to open a criminal case against EFF leader Julius Malema “for inciting violence” and threatening police has drawn mixed reaction on social media.

AfriForum and Solidarity announced the decision in a joint statement this week, claiming that more than 1,000 police officers had shared their concerns about Malema's statements.

The civil rights organisation AfriForum and Solidarity trade union today laid criminal charges of defamation, conspiracy to incite violence and assault by means of threats at the Lyttelton police station against Julius Malema, leader of the EFF.

“More than 1,000 police officers have approached Solidarity to express their concern about threatening statements Malema recently made against members of the SA Police Service (SAPS)." 

An extract from AfriForum's complaint includes Malema's remarks which he made on Sunday during a community meeting in Mohokare, Free State.

'Threats to police won't be tolerated': Cele continues war of words with Malema

The war of words raging between police minister Bheki Cele and the EFF continues.
Politics
13 hours ago

'Bloody fools': Malema hits back at police union criticism

The EFF leader labelled the union "ANC mascots".
Politics
2 days ago

“If SA police want to fight they must declare it. We will treat them the same way we treated them in the '80s. We will not only fight them at the picket lines, we will go to their homes and fight them in their own houses with their own families,” Malema told supporters at the meeting.

He was responding to police using stun grenades and water cannons to disperse EFF supporters who went to protest at Brackenfell in Cape Town on Friday last week. The protest was against alleged racism, after it was reported a group of parents at Brackenfell High School held a private, unofficial matric ball which was only attended by white pupils.

The decision to lay charges against Malema sparked fierce debate on social media.

Those who sided with Malema accused AfriForum of attacking him, while others commended the organisation for seeking accountability.

Here are some of the reactions:

MORE

Was Julius Malema right to threaten the police? Social media is split

Julius Malema's threats against the police have divided social media.
Politics
16 hours ago

Union 'inundated' as police complain about 'threats' by Julius Malema

Trade union Solidarity said more than 1,000 police officers had approached them to express concern about EFF leader Julius Malema's comments.
Politics
19 hours ago

WATCH | 'Eish, Ginger': Julius Malema pokes fun at Lindiwe Zulu's 'filicide' moemish

It is not clear whether Zulu was perhaps thinking of the term femicide.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. State capture: Zizi Kodwa fingered for multiple 'suspicious' payments Politics
  2. Malema’s threats against police: dangerous provocation or just political ... Politics
  3. Former Denel boss admits mistake in giving contract to Gupta-linked firm Politics
  4. ANC won't pay R102m for election posters despite court order Politics
  5. Zondo blows his JZ top, hauls out his biggest guns to force Zuma back Politics

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
X