Here's what the streets think of AfriForum & Solidarity laying criminal charges against Julius Malema

Lobby group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity's move to open a criminal case against EFF leader Julius Malema “for inciting violence” and threatening police has drawn mixed reaction on social media.

AfriForum and Solidarity announced the decision in a joint statement this week, claiming that more than 1,000 police officers had shared their concerns about Malema's statements.

“The civil rights organisation AfriForum and Solidarity trade union today laid criminal charges of defamation, conspiracy to incite violence and assault by means of threats at the Lyttelton police station against Julius Malema, leader of the EFF.

“More than 1,000 police officers have approached Solidarity to express their concern about threatening statements Malema recently made against members of the SA Police Service (SAPS)."

An extract from AfriForum's complaint includes Malema's remarks which he made on Sunday during a community meeting in Mohokare, Free State.