Concerned parliament wants PSC to help underperforming justice department get house in order

MPs are so concerned about the declining performance of the Department of Justice that they want the Public Service Commission (PSC) to assist the underperforming department to get its house in order.

The portfolio committee on justice will make this recommendation to the National Assembly when it presents its Budget Review and Recommendations Report next week.

“We would want an assessment done as to what extent is the department fit for purpose. Having warm bodies is one thing but having warm bodies with the necessary capacity and strategic vision is another. Sometimes you find people occupying strategic positions with no operational capacity,” justice committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe told the Sunday Times this week.

In the 2019/20 financial year, the department underspent its budget by R754m. It incurred irregular expenditure of R800m and only achieved 51% of the targets it set for itself.

Its performance in the first quarter of the current financial year was at 45%.