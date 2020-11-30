Covid-19 will influence 2021 voter turnout but SA has bigger political trust issues: Mathekga

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says low voter turnout should be expected in the 2021 local government elections, not only because of the Covid-19 pandemic but also due to poor performance by local governments.

Mathekga told TimesLIVE that while a lot has been said about how the pandemic will likely influence the August election, broken trust between the government and voters had long affected voter turnout.

Voters no longer trust the government

“The Covid-19 pandemic will affect voter turnout, but we should also be mindful of other issues that have nothing to do with the pandemic.

“There is something else in SA about the poor performance of local government, it is a failure and you cannot be diplomatic about it. You are looking at a situation where local government is not doing well and people are disgruntled, which on its own pushes people away,” he said.