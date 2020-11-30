Politics

WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission to hear cross examination of Pravin Gordhan by Tom Moyane

30 November 2020 - 10:31 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry will on Monday hear the cross-examination of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan by former SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane.


On Friday, the inquiry heard testimony from Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo about his company Molelwane’s dealings with Regiments Fund Managers, which had a contract with the City of Johannesburg.

Makhubo's testimony covered a period when he was a member of the city's mayoral committee responsible for finance.

