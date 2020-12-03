Politics

Guptas 'looted R880m' from Free State government through Estina dairy

State capture inquiry hears explosive evidence of 'astronomical theft'

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
03 December 2020 - 12:29
Evidence presented at the state capture inquiry implicated the Gupta family in the alleged laundering of almost R1bn. File photo.
Evidence presented at the state capture inquiry implicated the Gupta family in the alleged laundering of almost R1bn. File photo.
Image: Muntu Vilakazi/Gallo Images

Explosive testimony delivered on Thursday before the commission of inquiry into state capture revealed how the Gupta’s Estina dairy farm project was allegedly used to launder R880m.

While the project received R283m from the Free State government the amount, “through a complex money washing system”, ballooned to nearly R1bn, according to Paul Holden.

Holden, is the director of investigations at Shadow World Investigations —  a global organisation probing cases of grand corruption and corporate malfeasance.

Estina, which was established as a public-private partnership with the Free State government, is linked to the Guptas through various proxies who helped the family operate it as a company to allegedly launder investments from the provincial government.

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears evidence related to Estina Dairy Farm

The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Thursday hear evidence from a researcher employed by Shadow World Investigations in London, Paul ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Delivering damning financial evidence, including Estina’s bank account records, Holden testified that the Guptas, through various offshore companies, allegedly ran a complex money-laundering enterprise to steal investments from the provincial government.

“While R283m was deposited by the Free State government, through a complex money washing system, the money ballooned to R880m.”


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Stopping testimony, an astounded deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who is chairing the inquiry, said he thought the amount was far less.

“Is it really this much? This all came from the Free State government? It is quite a large amount?”

Holden responded that the money [R283m] “was washed three times [through various offshore Gupta-linked companies] in a circle to produce this amount [R880m]".

“In money-laundering investigations, this process is known as round-tripping, where funds are paid out of a specific bank account and then later paid back into the same account.

“This is to create the impression that the monies coming into the specific bank account are actually separate amounts.”

He said the only portion of the R880m which was not from the Free State government was 3.9% [R35m] of the deposits.

“The rest all came from the provincial government’s coffers.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

TOM EATON | Magashule doesn’t need an ace up his sleeve, he’s got 26 years of precedent

Perhaps the ANC will start respecting the law and Magashule will be brought to book, but then again ...
Opinion & Analysis
18 hours ago

'I’m not a public representative': Ace Magashule on not stepping aside

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, speaking about the fierce "step aside" debate within the party, said calls for him to temporarily remove himself ...
Politics
3 days ago

‘You must grow up. Do not be cheeky’: Mpofu turns the tables on Gordhan

Tensions flared at the state capture commission on Monday, where public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan was accused of racism, belittling black ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Lungisa and RET faction take no prisoners in Covid blame game Politics
  2. New Gauteng health MEC gets top team ... and she’s going to need it Politics
  3. ATM’s no-confidence motion against Cyril flails as it sets hopes on secret ... Politics
  4. PODCAST | Zille gets candid with Peter Bruce on EFF and Ntuli’s future Politics
  5. ANC won't pay R102m for election posters despite court order Politics

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X