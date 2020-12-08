Politics

Ace Magashule to appear before ANC integrity commission this week

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
08 December 2020 - 18:27
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC needs to draw 'a very clear line in the sand between the organisation and those who steal and those who commit other crimes against our people'.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC needs to draw 'a very clear line in the sand between the organisation and those who steal and those who commit other crimes against our people'.
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will present himself before the organisation's integrity commission on Saturday.

Magashule is facing 21 charges of corruption related to a controversial Free State asbestos tender, worth more than R200m, which was awarded during his time as premier of the province.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed Magashule's appearance on Tuesday.

After the appearance, the ANC's top six officials will process the outcomes and determination before reporting to the party's national working committee and the national executive committee (NEC).

The ANC 'increasingly appearing like a party at war with itself': Ramaphosa

The ANC is "increasingly appearing like a party at war with itself."
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa said this will be done within the context of the guidelines that the party's top officials have been tasked with putting together.

The guidelines will prescribe processes to be followed when ANC members are formally charged with, convicted of, or reported to be involved in, corruption or other serious crimes, said Ramaphosa, who was delivering his closing remarks to the party's final NEC meeting for the year.

He said the NEC has taken note of the legal opinions that were solicited by the officials.

“While technical legal opinions are important as background information, as a voluntary organisation the ANC is duty-bound to follow its constitution, its rules, conference resolutions and NEC decisions as well as of course it should operate within the parameters of the constitution and the laws of the republic,” he said.

The ANC sought the legal opinions after some party leaders — who are facing criminal charges and other allegations of wrongdoing — refused to “step aside”, questioning the legality of the resolution that they should do so.

Ramaphosa said this weekend's meeting reaffirmed the resolutions and NEC decisions on issues of corruption and other forms of wrongdoing.

“We confirm the firm stance we have taken on corruption and wrongdoing within our ranks and within society. There will be no dilution of the position that we have taken in this regard.

“We will fully implement the mandate of the 54th conference and the decisions made by the NEC, understanding that these are fundamental to the renewal of our organisation and to the restoration of the credibility of the movement among South Africans,” said Ramaphosa.

JUSTICE MALALA | There’s no place for Ace, but he won’t leave with grace, so do an about face

The ANC is wasting time debating Magashule. He is innocent until proven guilty and cannot legally be removed
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

He said this had been a clear mandate of the party's last national conference in 2017 which was reaffirmed by NEC meetings held in July and August that the party needs to draw “a very clear line in the sand between the organisation and those who steal and those who commit other crimes against our people”.

“The NEC stressed that there can be no retreat from this position. We will be consistent and we will also be even handed in the application of these decisions and we will ensure that fair and due processes are followed,” he said.

He said the guidelines on the stepping aside resolutions will be drafted in consultation with provincial structures and the party's leagues as they too faced similar challenges.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Odds are stacking against Cyril within the ANC

A young colleague came back from an assignment this week fascinated by how ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is quietly winning the "hearts and ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

‘How have we come to this?’ Cyril admits the ANC is torn in two

Ramaphosa says unity is important but should not be confused with accommodating corruption or wrongdoing
Politics
23 hours ago

ANC's top six pass Ace buck back to NEC

A 'step aside' rule would not pass legal muster, leaders told
News
2 days ago

Legal opinions differ over asking ANC members to 'step aside'

Lawyers will play a crucial role in whether or not corruption-accused ANC leaders - including secretary-general Ace Magashule - will have to step ...
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘How have we come to this?’ Cyril admits the ANC is torn in two Politics
  2. Zuma ‘actively attacking’ Zondo commission, Constitutional Court told Politics
  3. It all comes out in the wash: Guptas’ shady deals laid bare by ‘solid’ evidence Politics
  4. Parties jest and mock as Ramaphosa no-confidence vote is pushed back Politics

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...
X