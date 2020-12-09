Sheriff comes knocking but finds nobody home at ANC headquarters

The sheriff of the South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday failed to attach ANC property after failing to gain access to Luthuli House, the party’s national headquarters.

This comes after Ezulweni Investments obtained a high court order to start attaching assets belonging to the ANC, as part of a settlement for the R102m the ruling party owes it for its 2019 election campaign posters.

The order gives the sheriff of the court powers to attach assets belonging to the governing party, and to auction them off until the total amount owed to Ezulweni is settled.

The sheriff’s office said it was trying to liaise with the ANC office to serve the court order and start attaching some of its assets.

“I’m waiting for the ANC to tell me when I can go to their offices. They told me that no-one was around as they were working remotely because of Covid-19,” the sheriff said.