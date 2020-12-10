'When two elephants fight, you should know who will suffer': Malema weighs in on ANC 'faction war'

As the ANC's internal affairs continue to play out in public this week, EFF leader Julius Malema has weighed in on the alleged faction war within the party.

The red beret leader took to Twitter this week to throw subtle jibes at ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa and the party's corrupt-accused secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Malema compared the pair to two elephants fighting, suggesting that it described the current state of affairs within the official ruling party.

“When two elephants fight, Cyril Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule, you should know who will suffer,” he said.