'When two elephants fight, you should know who will suffer': Malema weighs in on ANC 'faction war'

10 December 2020 - 13:00
EFF leader Julius Malema compared Cryril Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule to elephants.
Image: Alaister Russell

As the ANC's internal affairs continue to play out in public this week, EFF leader Julius Malema has weighed in on the alleged faction war within the party.

The red beret leader took to Twitter this week to throw subtle jibes at ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa and the party's corrupt-accused secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Malema compared the pair to two elephants fighting, suggesting that it described the current state of affairs within the official ruling party.

“When two elephants fight, Cyril Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule, you should know who will suffer,” he said.

Malema's cryptic post - referring to the African proverb about the grass suffering most - comes after Ramaphosa announced that Magashule would be appearing at the ANC's integrity committee on Saturday.

Magashule is facing 21 corruption-related charges linked to a R230m asbestos-eradication tender awarded during his time as Free State premier.

The ANC secretary-general handed himself over to the Hawks last month before appearing at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court, where he was released on R200,000 bail. 

Ace Magashule bailed on R200,000, court hears he earns R133,000 salary from ANC

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was released on bail of R200,000 after he made his first appearance in a packed Bloemfontein magistrate's court ...
3 weeks ago

Ramaphosa said the ANC's unity does not accommodate or condone corruption. He said party members accused of corruption should step down from their positions.

“We must also acknowledge that there are some among us who, wittingly or unwittingly, contribute to a public discourse that is damaging to the unity and cohesion of the movement.

“As we have said before, we need to desist from public statements that are at variance with the decisions of the structures of ANC and which are likely to fuel division.”

READ MORE:

'I volunteered': Magashule ahead of crucial date with ANC's integrity body

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has insisted that his scheduled appearance before the party’s integrity commission on Saturday was his own ...
17 hours ago

Ace Magashule to appear before ANC integrity commission this week

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will present himself before the organisation's integrity commission on Saturday.
1 day ago

'How have we come to this?' Cyril admits the ANC is torn in two

Ramaphosa says unity is important but should not be confused with accommodating corruption or wrongdoing
2 days ago

