From ‘stealing logos’ to threats of court action: Mashaba’s battle to register ActionSA as a political party

After weeks of uncertainty over its logo and threats of legal action, Herman Mashaba's political party, ActionSA, has finally been given the green light to contest the 2021 elections.

The party announced the news on Sunday after it was officially registered by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) under an amended logo.

Here is a timeline of its journey to become registered:

Party launch

In August, Mashaba launched his new party during a virtual event. This followed his launch of The People's Dialogue, an NGO aimed at getting views of South Africans about the future.

He said the party aimed to eradicate corruption and put an end to illegal immigration.

“This party stands for an end to illegal immigration, and we will never be silenced by anyone. We are a country and, as such, we have borders. We are a country that has not met the expectations of its own citizens and, therefore, cannot try to meet the expectations of the citizens of other nations as well,” said Mashaba.