'There is no John Vuli Gate nas' istocko - there is no stock': Bheki Cele 'bans' dance craze
Police minister Bheki Cele has got wind of the viral #JohnVuliGate dance craze, and warned South Africans about performing the dance in crowds.
Speaking during a law enforcement parade in Limpopo on Thursday, Cele “banned” South Africans from engaging in the dance craze this festive season.
Cele said dancing in crowds increased the chances of becoming infected with the coronavirus, and said South Africans need to be vigilant.
“This thing [Covid-19] is back. It is vicious, it kills, and we want to be with you for a long time, so protect yourselves. You protect yourself by not allowing people to break the law,” said Cele.
“There are no parties, there is no John Vuli Gate nasi istocko. There is no stock. When people have parties, close them down."
The dance craze went viral in the country in October when a video of a group of young women dancing to the song by Mapara A Jazz, Ntosh Gaz and Colano went viral on Twitter.
The song is an adaptation of a scene from the 2005 Oscar award-winning film Tsotsi.
Since its internet fame, many South Africans, including DA MP Phumzile Van Damme, have shared snaps and videos taking part in the #JohnVuliGateChallenge.
Cele warned people to cancel their Christmas and New Year Eve's party plans, saying law enforcement will clamp down on lockdown regulation violations during the festive season.
He also called on police officers to intensify their efforts to ensure illegal gatherings and parties are shut down.
“Your job description, mandated by the constitution of the land, it is to prevent, combat, investigate, uphold the law and ensure inhabitants are safe. Nowhere does it say you take bribes,” he said.
“It is your job to protect and prevent. You must remember that as law enforcement, your job is to preserve human life and that you do it with passion and empathy.”