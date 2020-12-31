Politics

'You will get your apology in heaven': Julius Malema unfazed by 'Christmas party' backlash

31 December 2020 - 10:00
EFF leader Julius Malema has responded to calls for him to apologies for allegedly not following Covid-19 safety and health guidelines at a Christmas party last weekend.
EFF leader Julius Malema has responded to calls for him to apologies for allegedly not following Covid-19 safety and health guidelines at a Christmas party last weekend.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

I don't care if you are my reliable supporter, you will get an apology in heaven.”

This was the response from Julius Malema to calls for him to apologise for allegedly disregarding Covid-19 regulations during a Christmas gathering.

Videos of the EFF leader partying up a storm are making rounds on Twitter, drawing huge backlash. Many pointed out that Malema had spoken out against social gatherings several times, as the Covid-19 virus continues to ravage SA.

Some of the videos were apparently posted by Malema on Instagram, but have since been deleted. The one that remains was uploaded over the Christmas weekend. The video shows people, some without masks, and children dancing and touching each other. Though the gathering was outside, little social distancing was observed. 

Malema appears in the video.

Another viral video of Malema dancing among a crowd of people with a glass in his hand caught the attention of social media users. 

As the clips spread, a follower confronted Malema on Twitter, saying: "You busy partying there in Limpopo while criticising the government. I'm your reliable supporter but so ashamed to [have] seen the video making rounds here. You must come publicly and apologise. Failure to [do] that you'll be regarded as part of the problem.”

Malema hit back.

The EFF issued a short statement on Wednesday, saying the event was attended by immediate family, held “outdoors and in well-ventilated spaces”.

READ MORE

WATCH | Laughing through the wound: 5 hilarious times Ramaphosa had us LOLing under lockdown

SA is always down for a good joke or two, even during a pandemic.
Politics
20 hours ago

IN QUOTES | From racism to Covid-19: 10 times Julius Malema spoke out in 2020

The EFF leader did not hold back this year on speaking his mind on various issues.
Politics
1 week ago

'When two elephants fight, you should know who will suffer': Malema weighs in on ANC 'faction war'

EFF leader Julius Malema compared Cyril Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule to two elephants fighting.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ANC ‘at risk of losing power’: documents spell out uncertain future for ruling ... Politics

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X