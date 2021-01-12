IN QUOTES | David Makhura says partying youth were 'drivers' of increased Covid-19 infections

He said the provincial government welcomes the decision to remain on alert level 3 lockdown as this will help contain the spread of Covid-19 in the province.

Here are five quotes from his briefing:

Gauteng is second to KwaZulu-Natal

“We are second to KwaZulu-Natal in terms of the number of active cases. We have surpassed the Western Cape. This is an indication of where the province is going.”