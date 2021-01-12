IN QUOTES | Ramaphosa: 'There are certain rituals we simply cannot continue doing'
SA will remain on level 3 lockdown, and so will the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol. Beaches, dams and public swimming pools in hotspot areas will remain closed, while public parks with restrictions in place will be allowed to operate.
This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he addressed the nation on Monday night.
Ramaphosa commended South Africans for continuing to wear their masks in public spaces and cautioned against attending funerals as these have been flagged as superspreaders of Covid-19.
Here are six quotes from his address:
Vaccine will help achieve immunity
“We must do everything possible to slow the rate of transmission and, as we have done, before flatten the curve of infections. We will undertake to defeat this virus with a massive programme of vaccination so we can achieve immunity across our population and thereby slow the spread of the coronavirus.”
Masks offer the best protection
“I am greatly encouraged by the way people have responded to the call to wear masks in public. As we know, this is one of the best ways to prevent the transmission of the virus.”
Funerals and gatherings
“Providing a fitting send-off for a departed love one is deeply ingrained in all of us. It is part of our culture. There are certain rituals we perform in line with our respective cultures and traditions. Not just at the funeral itself, but also many days before the funeral, but these are things we simply cannot continue doing.”
Alcohol consumption results in behaviour that causes trauma
“Health services across the country reported the prohibition on alcohol sales had significantly reduced the number of trauma cases seen in our hospitals in the new year. Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital posted a photograph on Facebook showing a trauma ward on New Year’s Eve. That ward was empty for the very first time since the hospital was established.”
Beaches closed but public parks with restrictions are open
“All beaches, dams, lakes and rivers, public parks, lagoons and public swimming pools in hotspot areas will be closed to the public. As before, botanical gardens, national parks and other parks where access control measures and entry limitations are already in place may remain open to the public.”
Land borders
“Cabinet has decided the 20 land ports of entry that are currently open will be closed until February 15 for general entry and departure. These include the six busiest border posts which are Beitbridge, Lebombo, Maseru Bridge, Oshoek, Ficksburg and Kopfontein.”