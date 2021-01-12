IN QUOTES | Ramaphosa: 'There are certain rituals we simply cannot continue doing'

SA will remain on level 3 lockdown, and so will the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol. Beaches, dams and public swimming pools in hotspot areas will remain closed, while public parks with restrictions in place will be allowed to operate.

This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he addressed the nation on Monday night.

Ramaphosa commended South Africans for continuing to wear their masks in public spaces and cautioned against attending funerals as these have been flagged as superspreaders of Covid-19.

Here are six quotes from his address: