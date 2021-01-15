SA will lose war against Covid-19 if people entertain 'baseless' vaccine conspiracies, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema on Thursday warned South Africans against believing baseless theories about the Covid-19 vaccines.

This as SA has secured 20 million doses of the vaccine which will be delivered during the first half of the year.

Malema was addressing a media briefing when he lashed out at vaccine fear-mongers and conspiracy theorists for threatening SA’s progress in its fight against the pandemic. For this, he partly blamed SA’s decision to procure the vaccine rather than manufacture its own.

“We are not talking about producing our own vaccine. As a result, we have given room to these conspiracy theories. Perhaps if we were producing our own vaccine, we wouldn’t hear unfounded stories like '666 vaccines'. Where have you ever heard such madness? There’s no such vaccine.

“We will never win this war against corona if we are going to denounce science and want to thrive on baseless theories. It’s not going to work.