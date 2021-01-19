'Stay away from the EFF' — Shivambu warns Mashaba over 'illegal immigration' complaint

“Your political life will be very difficult and your party lifespan short-lived if you adopt the ultra-right self-hating politics.

“Stay away from the EFF, many who tried are nowhere to be seen now.”

This is what EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu had to say in response to Herman Mashaba reportedly filing a formal complaint against Julius Malema to parliament.

The Action SA president said on Monday that he had written to the speaker of parliament after the EFF leader's “public encouragement of illegal immigration” during a media briefing last week.

“Our legal team has compiled a complaint that details how Malema, in making his remarks, is in breach of his oath of office as an MP, and his advocacy for the breach of the MP Code of Conduct, Ethics and Members' Interests.

Malema lambasted the government for its decision to close 20 land borders until February 15 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Malema said the closure of borders reflected a hatred for Africans by the ruling party. He encouraged foreign nationals wanting to enter SA to “find a creative way”.