He was an ideal ANC member: Jackson Mthembu praised for his humility

ANC leaders have lauded the late minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, as exemplary, humble and an ideal ANC member.

Businesswoman Daphne Mashile-Nkosi was among the speakers who called on more ANC leaders to emulate Mthembu. Mashile-Nkosi spoke of Mthembu's warmth and humility, saying that his wife Thembi continued to work at a local clinic was further evidence of the couple's humility.

She was speaking at Mthembu's virtual memorial service organised by the ANC.

Mashile-Nkosi spoke of a picture of Mthembu taken with Thembi in a nurse's uniform that has been doing the rounds on social media.