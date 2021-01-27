WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry will continue to hear evidence related to State Security Agency

This is according to acting SSA DG Loyiso Jafta, who testified at the inquiry on Tuesday.

Inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo said it was shocking to hear how much impunity was tolerated at the SSA.

The deputy chief justice said he had read in an affidavit from upcoming SSA witnesses that the agency could not account for its assets valued at R9bn.

“How could a government department not be able to account for R9bn and no heads rolled?” he asked.

“Whatever the position is, this state of affairs simply cannot be allowed to continue. That money could have gone to a number of people’s pockets who were not entitled to it and imagine what it could have done for people in need.”

The hearing continues.

TimesLIVE