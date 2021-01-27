Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry will continue to hear evidence related to State Security Agency

27 January 2021 - 10:14 By TimesLIVE

On Wednesday the state capture inquiry will continue to hear evidence related to the State Security Agency (SSA) from an unidentified witness.

The SSA lost R125m from its coffers without anyone accounting for the money during the 2017/18 financial year, and the money was allocated to operations housed in the office of then SSA director-general (DG) Arthur Fraser.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

This is according to acting SSA DG Loyiso Jafta, who testified at the inquiry on Tuesday.

Inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo said it was shocking to hear how much impunity was tolerated at the SSA.

The deputy chief justice said he had read in an affidavit from upcoming SSA witnesses that the agency could not account for its assets valued at R9bn.

“How could a government department not be able to account for R9bn and no heads rolled?” he asked.

“Whatever the position is, this state of affairs simply cannot be allowed to continue. That money could have gone to a number of people’s pockets who were not entitled to it and imagine what it could have done for people in need.”

The hearing continues. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Who is Loyiso Jafta, top administrator of SA's state security agency?

Acting State Security Agency director-general Loyiso Jafta rose to prominence in the public gaze this week with his testimony at the state capture ...
News
5 hours ago

State capture: Minister Ayanda Dlodlo's attempt to stop SSA evidence falls flat

The minister of state security Ayanda Dlodlo's attempt to halt the evidence of the state security agency's acting director-general Loyiso Jafta was ...
Politics
1 day ago

State capture: State Security Agency splurged millions on Zuma's upkeep

Sydney Mufamadi claimed an agent of SSA testified that 'Project Commitment' was meant for the financial upkeep of Zuma - to the tune of millions of ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zuma gave the woema to the SSA’s dirtiest dealings, state capture probe told Politics
  2. Gwede Mantashe Foundation axes its COO Politics

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X