They had a beautiful love story: tearful Baleka Mbete's tribute to Bra J & Sis Vi

“Why would Covid-19 take others and leave me?”

These were the words of the late Violet Gwangwa, wife of jazz icon Jonas, to former National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete days before succumbing to the virus.

Mbete, between sobs, gave a moving tribute at a virtual memorial service for the world-renowned jazz icon who died at 83 two weeks ago — after losing his wife just less than two weeks earlier.

Mbete commended the couple's love for each other, right up to their last moments. Reflecting on the last phone conversation she had with Violet, Mbete could not stop the tears.