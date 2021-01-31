Tribute
Remembering jazz star Sibongile Khumalo, our first lady of song
Beloved vocalist Sibongile Khumalo thrilled her audiences and inspired and nurtured her fellow musicians, writes Kyle Zeeman
31 January 2021 - 00:00
‘Through her music she has always reflected the richness of her culture, wisdom, and the warmth of her family, community and continent’
These words by family spokesperson Bandile Mngoma on the passing of the singer known to her loved ones as maMngoma, have been read in many places this week...
