Tribute

Remembering jazz star Sibongile Khumalo, our first lady of song

Beloved vocalist Sibongile Khumalo thrilled her audiences and inspired and nurtured her fellow musicians, writes Kyle Zeeman

‘Through her music she has always reflected the richness of her culture, wisdom, and the warmth of her family, community and continent’



These words by family spokesperson Bandile Mngoma on the passing of the singer known to her loved ones as maMngoma, have been read in many places this week...