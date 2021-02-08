IN QUOTES | From vaccines to Zuma & Ramaphosa: DA’s John Steenhuisen on ‘true state of the nation’

DA leader John Steenhuisen says there is no good or bad faction in the ANC, but rather South Africans have been misled to believe there are two factions in the ANC and the “good” one is righting the wrongs of the “bad” one.

Steenhuisen was speaking during what the DA called the “True State of the Nation Address” on Monday.

The DA leader said no-one should be exempt from accountability, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He criticised the ANC for its failure to take a stance on former president Jacob Zuma’s defiance of the Constitutional Court ruling which ordered him to appear and testify at the state capture inquiry, and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule for defending his actions.