Carl Niehaus on recovering from Covid-19 pneumonia: 'I am able to resume my life'
Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus says he is grateful for having fully recovered from Covid-19 pneumonia and to be stepping out of his home for the first time in more than a month.
The controversial ANC member shared the news about his ongoing recovery on Tuesday, almost a month after he revealed that he had tested positive for the virus.
On Twitter, Niehaus said although he was recovering slowly, he has been able to resume his life.
“I am very grateful that I recovered enough from Covid-19 related pneumonia to leave my apartment over the past days for the first time in more than a month.
“I’ll still have to take it slowly and to make sure that I recuperate fully, but increasingly I am able to resume my life,” he said.
According to Niehaus, Covid-19 taught him to “appreciate the gift of life”, and thanked his fellow comrades for their support.
“I am hugely grateful to my partner, all my friends and comrades who have given me incredible support. It is in challenging times like this that one learns who your true friends and comrades are,” said Niehaus.
In his gratitude post, Niehaus also extended his condolences to the families and friends of all those who have not been as “fortunate” as himself.
“My heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those who have not been as fortunate as myself, and who lost loved ones in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. I urge everyone to protect themselves, and their loved ones, and to please comply with all the Covid-19 protocols,” he said.
To date, 46,869 people have succumbed to the virus in the country, according to confirmed reports by the health department.
Niehaus made headlines last month amid reports the ANC was moving to suspend him for attacking ANC deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, in a public letter.
TimesLIVE reported that he would not comment on the ANC's intention to place him on suspension, saying, “I do not comment on leaked letters”.