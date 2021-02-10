Carl Niehaus on recovering from Covid-19 pneumonia: 'I am able to resume my life'

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus says he is grateful for having fully recovered from Covid-19 pneumonia and to be stepping out of his home for the first time in more than a month.

The controversial ANC member shared the news about his ongoing recovery on Tuesday, almost a month after he revealed that he had tested positive for the virus.

On Twitter, Niehaus said although he was recovering slowly, he has been able to resume his life.

“I am very grateful that I recovered enough from Covid-19 related pneumonia to leave my apartment over the past days for the first time in more than a month.

“I’ll still have to take it slowly and to make sure that I recuperate fully, but increasingly I am able to resume my life,” he said.