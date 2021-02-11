Ramaphosa wishes King Goodwill Zwelithini good health
President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished King Goodwill Zwelithini a speedy recovery after his hospitalisation.
“I wish to convey my wishes for the speedy recovery of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu. Our thoughts and prayers are with the royal household and the Zulu nation at this time.
“It is our collective wish that Isilo Samabandla Wonke is soon restored to good health,” said Ramaphosa during his state of the nation address.
On Thursday, IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi dismissed rumours circulating on social media that Zwelithini had died after a battle with diabetes at a private hospital in KwaZulu-Natal.
TimesLIVE reported earlier that the king was admitted on Sunday after several unstable glucose readings.
Buthelezi, who is the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, said, “Since the announcement of His Majesty the King’s visit to hospital on Sunday, I and those close to the king have been inundated with calls, seeking an update.”
He added that several false rumours had begun circulating that the king’s health was being kept a secret and that Zwelithini had died.
“I wish to allay the concerns of the nation regarding these fables. His Majesty entered hospital to attend to high glucose levels. He was not, and is still not, frail in any way. Even this morning, he is fully mobile and is continuing treatment for unstable glucose. His doctors preferred that he be treated in ICU to attend to this thoroughly,” said Buthelezi.
