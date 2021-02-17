Politics

'You represent the best of values and integrity': Derek Hanekom backs Zondo amid Zuma saga

17 February 2021 - 09:45
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom.
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES

“We value you. You represent the best of values and integrity.”

These are the words of ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

On Tuesday, Hanekom sent a thank you message to Zondo amid former president Jacob Zuma's defiance of a Constitutional Court ruling that he must appear before the state capture inquiry.

Hanekom said he was proud of Zondo and the work he has been doing at the inquiry.

“I would like to say to you — and I am quite sure millions of South Africans share this sentiment — that I am immensely proud of you. We value you. You represent the best of values and integrity,” said Hanekom.

Hanekom also responded to former deputy leader of the Independent Democrats, Simon Grindrod, who asked where his values and integrity were when he still served the ANC under Zuma.

The post comes after Zondo hit back at Zuma for not appearing before the inquiry on Monday.

Zuma's lawyer Eric Mabuza said he was awaiting the outcome of a review for Zondo to recuse himself as chairperson of the inquiry.

Zondo said the commission would seek an order from the court to have the former president jailed if he was found in contempt of court.

“One of the things would be to impose a term of imprisonment on Mr Zuma and another would be to impose a fine. The commission will ask the Constitutional Court to impose a term of imprisonment if it finds Mr Zuma guilty of contempt of court,” he said.

On social media, Hanekom's compliment garnered mixed reactions.

READ MORE

‘What good came of it?’ - Derek Hanekom wants Malema to spill the tea on Nkandla meeting

It remains to be seen if the EFF leader will respond to Hanekom.
Politics
1 day ago

‘Another reminder of the opportunism’: Hanekom shades Malema

Political squabbles continue to play out in public with ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom suggesting EFF leader Julius Malema is an opportunist.
Politics
1 week ago

Malema and Zuma's 'tea party': Here's what Mzansi thinks could be on the agenda

What do you think the pair might discuss over tea?
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. No R51bn tender for Guptas and Duduzane, deputy minister tells Zondo Politics

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X