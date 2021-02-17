'You represent the best of values and integrity': Derek Hanekom backs Zondo amid Zuma saga

“We value you. You represent the best of values and integrity.”

These are the words of ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

On Tuesday, Hanekom sent a thank you message to Zondo amid former president Jacob Zuma's defiance of a Constitutional Court ruling that he must appear before the state capture inquiry.

Hanekom said he was proud of Zondo and the work he has been doing at the inquiry.

“I would like to say to you — and I am quite sure millions of South Africans share this sentiment — that I am immensely proud of you. We value you. You represent the best of values and integrity,” said Hanekom.