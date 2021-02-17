'You represent the best of values and integrity': Derek Hanekom backs Zondo amid Zuma saga
“We value you. You represent the best of values and integrity.”
These are the words of ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
On Tuesday, Hanekom sent a thank you message to Zondo amid former president Jacob Zuma's defiance of a Constitutional Court ruling that he must appear before the state capture inquiry.
Hanekom said he was proud of Zondo and the work he has been doing at the inquiry.
“I would like to say to you — and I am quite sure millions of South Africans share this sentiment — that I am immensely proud of you. We value you. You represent the best of values and integrity,” said Hanekom.
Deputy Chief Justice Zondo, I doubt that you read tweets, but I would like to say to you - and I am quite sure millions of South Africans share this sentiment - that I am immensely proud of you! We value you. You represent the best of values and integrity.— Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) February 15, 2021
Hanekom also responded to former deputy leader of the Independent Democrats, Simon Grindrod, who asked where his values and integrity were when he still served the ANC under Zuma.
You may have conveniently forgotten that some of us challenged the then serving President rather sharply, including asking him to resign, and were subsequently removed from his Cabinet. But I was complimenting DCJ Zondo, not myself. https://t.co/cYf7Eu4QDj— Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) February 16, 2021
The post comes after Zondo hit back at Zuma for not appearing before the inquiry on Monday.
Zuma's lawyer Eric Mabuza said he was awaiting the outcome of a review for Zondo to recuse himself as chairperson of the inquiry.
Zondo said the commission would seek an order from the court to have the former president jailed if he was found in contempt of court.
“One of the things would be to impose a term of imprisonment on Mr Zuma and another would be to impose a fine. The commission will ask the Constitutional Court to impose a term of imprisonment if it finds Mr Zuma guilty of contempt of court,” he said.
On social media, Hanekom's compliment garnered mixed reactions.
What i know is that eventually, constitution will win.— It will end in PhD (@Mthunzie_Maps) February 15, 2021
I will love him even more after showing that Nkandla delinquent that the constitution is not something to play with, now I love him 95% after he is successful in jailing that sorry excuse of a person I will love him 105%, 🙌🙌man is leadership he can be our next CJ for sure. pic.twitter.com/cajyOoJluQ— MR DICK (@kabelodick) February 15, 2021
This guy is kind and tough at the same time. I like the judge, I must say.— Sonwabo Somhlaba (@mqhoko) February 15, 2021
Not only in the small world of tweeter but we appreciate the work of the DCJ as the country .— Evaluator Master !! (@EvaluatorM) February 15, 2021
Hanekom you a dreamer , no sane person in SA beside you take Zondo serious— St Lacia🇿🇦 (@stlacia2020) February 15, 2021
He sides with all Zuma's enemies.— RET Struggle 4 a bright future 4 Africa. K Mabaso (@URfShtvBtsQcJUb) February 15, 2021