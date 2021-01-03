Embattled Busisiwe Mkhwebane faces judgment days in 2021

The Constitutional Court’s decision on whether to order Jacob Zuma to appear at the state capture commission will be its first headline-grabbing role of 2021.



But after a year which saw the continuation of a slew of litigation against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and a number of damning judgments against her, the apex court will also give judgment in her application to appeal against the high court’s setting aside of her Bosasa report...