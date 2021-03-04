Khoi-San leadership will finally be recognised: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act will come into effect from April 1.

“The country’s Khoi and San leaders will, after following the prescribed processes, for the first time enjoy official recognition and will serve in the national and provincial houses,” said Ramaphosa who was addressing the opening of the National House of Traditional Leaders in parliament on Thursday.

“This is a significant milestone,” said Ramaphosa.

Earlier this week, the Recognition of Customary Marriages Amendment Bill was also passed by parliament and was expected to be sent soon to Ramaphosa for his assent.

“The Customary Initiation Bill has been considered by both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces and is currently on the National Assembly order paper for consideration,” said the president.