Politics

RECORDED | Ace Magashule briefs the media after ANC top six meeting with Zuma

08 March 2021 - 19:32 By TimesLIVE

The ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is expected to brief the media on Thursday evening after a meeting between the party's top six officials and former president Jacob Zuma.

The Sunday Times Daily reported that the meeting was expected to discuss various issues including Zuma’s defiance of a Constitutional Court ruling ordering him to appear before the Zondo commission inquiry into state capture.

The party's top leadership was expected to try to persuade the former president to go back to the commission.

MORE:

'He was aiming for my head': Key state capture witness survives dawn hit

The Hawks are investigating a brazen daylight hit attempt yesterday on a key witness at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
News
1 day ago

ConCourt and Zondo: endgame for Jacob Zuma

Just after state capture commission chair Raymond Zondo announced he would approach the Constitutional Court for an order that Jacob Zuma be held in ...
News
1 day ago

Witness has 'no evidence' to support claim he drove Malusi Gigaba to Gupta compound

An anonymous witness at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday admitted that it was his word against that of former minister ...
Politics
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. That’s not NEC, Ace: You can’t tell ANC how to vote on Mkhwebane, say MPs Politics
  2. ANC holds ‘positive’ video meeting with Zuma after last-minute about-turn Politics
  3. Brian Molefe: my beef was that I refused to be bullied by white people Politics
  4. The egos have landed as Molefe and Myburgh go toe to toe at Zondo probe Politics
  5. ‘I do not owe Sassa a cent’: Bathabile Dlamini on R3.5m VIP security bill Politics

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X