Politics

WATCH LIVE | Brian Molefe continues with testimony related to Transnet

09 March 2021 - 09:57 By TimesLIVE

Former CEO of Transnet Brian Molefe will on Tuesday continue giving evidence related to Transnet at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

During his testimony on Monday, Molefe said revelations that the Gupta brothers knew of his career advancement before him did not concern him.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The commission had put it to Molefe that it was too much of a coincidence that the Gupta-owned defunct newspaper The New Age knew of his appointment as Eskom CEO months before it happened.

When Molefe became Eskom CEO, Gupta foot soldier Salim Essa allegedly knew in advance.

It was strange, therefore, held commission chairperson Raymond Zondo and evidence leader Anton Myburgh, that Molefe was unfazed that his friends the Guptas always knew of his promotions before he did.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

The egos have landed as Molefe and Myburgh go toe to toe at Zondo probe

Who’s the boss? Sparks fly as advocate Anton Myburgh leads evidence against state capture accused Brian Molefe
Politics
16 hours ago

‘My career doesn’t need help’: Brian Molefe on allegations of being earmarked for top cabinet job

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe told the state capture inquiry that his career did not need external influence to flourish, contradicting claims by ...
Politics
5 days ago

WATCH | Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'bogeyman' coal suppliers: highlights of Molefe's visit to state capture inquiry

Former Eskom group CEO Brian Molefe returned to the state capture inquiry this week to complete his testimony.
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. That’s not NEC, Ace: You can’t tell ANC how to vote on Mkhwebane, say MPs Politics
  2. ANC holds ‘positive’ video meeting with Zuma after last-minute about-turn Politics
  3. The egos have landed as Molefe and Myburgh go toe to toe at Zondo probe Politics
  4. Brian Molefe: my beef was that I refused to be bullied by white people Politics

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X