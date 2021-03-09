WATCH LIVE | Brian Molefe continues with testimony related to Transnet

The commission had put it to Molefe that it was too much of a coincidence that the Gupta-owned defunct newspaper The New Age knew of his appointment as Eskom CEO months before it happened.

When Molefe became Eskom CEO, Gupta foot soldier Salim Essa allegedly knew in advance.

It was strange, therefore, held commission chairperson Raymond Zondo and evidence leader Anton Myburgh, that Molefe was unfazed that his friends the Guptas always knew of his promotions before he did.

