WATCH LIVE | Brian Molefe continues with testimony related to Transnet
Former CEO of Transnet Brian Molefe will on Tuesday continue giving evidence related to Transnet at the commission of inquiry into state capture.
During his testimony on Monday, Molefe said revelations that the Gupta brothers knew of his career advancement before him did not concern him.
The commission had put it to Molefe that it was too much of a coincidence that the Gupta-owned defunct newspaper The New Age knew of his appointment as Eskom CEO months before it happened.
When Molefe became Eskom CEO, Gupta foot soldier Salim Essa allegedly knew in advance.
It was strange, therefore, held commission chairperson Raymond Zondo and evidence leader Anton Myburgh, that Molefe was unfazed that his friends the Guptas always knew of his promotions before he did.
TimesLIVE