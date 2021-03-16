'Honestly, I am just fed up': Scopa chair on SAA business rescue practitioners' no-show

“Honestly, I am just fed up!”

Those were the words of Mkhuleko Hlengwa, the chairperson of parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) in reaction to a no-show by SAA business rescue practitioners on Tuesday.

The rescue practitioners were scheduled to appear before the committee to give a report on progress made with the ailing airline. But they sent a letter late on Monday to Hlengwa indicating that one of them had a bereavement and they would not be able to attend the meeting.

Hlengwa had earlier explained to the meeting that he had told the pair that one of them should attend nonetheless, to hear the way forward from the committee.

But when the meeting commenced, it became apparent that both of the rescue practitioners were not present. The name of the bereaved was communicated by Hlengwa during the meeting.

“I did point out to the business rescue practitioners yesterday that there is not one business rescue practitioner, there are two. And that it is not without precedent that we have met with one business rescue practitioner before,” said Hlengwa.